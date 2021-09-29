Dow Movers: AXP, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.4%.

Year to date, Boeing registers a 6.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 0.3%.

American Express is showing a gain of 42.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.2%, and Apple, trading up 1.5% on the day.