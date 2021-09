Taapsee Pannu releases short film 'Vulnerable' on standards of beauty

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu released the short film 'Vulnerable: Scars That You Don't See' in India through her social media handle.

A collaboration of film producer Shabinaa Khan and Kulsum Shadab Wahab, the short film now streams on YouTube.

#taapseepannu #rashmirocket #Vulnerable