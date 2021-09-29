Sarah Everard's killer kidnapped her using fake police warrant card

New details on Sarah Everard’s murder emerge from the sentencing hearing where prosecutors learn that Wayne Couzens kidnapped Everard with a fake police warrant card and handcuffs.
Nada Bashir reports.
Wayne Couzens, 48, used his handcuffs and warrant card to snatch Ms Everard as she walked home from visiting a friend.
A British police officer wore his police belt with handcuffs and used his warrant card when he detained Everard “by fraud”, the..