Daily Dividend Report: IVR,SPGI,MAA,AYI,CAC

The dividend will be paid on October 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of October 8, 2021.

Invesco Mortgage Capital today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2021.

The Board of Directors of S&P Global has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock.

The dividend of $0.77 is payable on December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 26, 2021.

The annualized dividend rate is $3.08 per share.

The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500— that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 48 years.

MAA today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.025 per share of common stock to be paid on October 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021.

As established in prior quarters, the board of directors declared the quarterly common dividend in advance of MAA's earnings announcement that is expected to be made on October 27, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share.

The dividend is payable on November 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021.

Gregory A.

Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National, announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share.

This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 2.93% based on the September 27, 2021 closing price of the Company's common stock at $49.09 per share as reported by NASDAQ.

The dividend is payable on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021.