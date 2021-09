Finding your inner peace

WITH YOURSELF.THERE ARE MANYWAYS YOU CAN PRACTICEMINDFULNESS.IN THIS WEEK'SYOU ARE NOT ALONE REPORT...OUR TRACY SEARS INTRODUCES US TOA FEW PEOPLE WHO SAY YOGAPOSTIVELY IMPACTS THEIRBODIES AND THEIR MINDS.THIS IS THE PLACE THAT JAMESBRYANT FINDS PEACE OF MIND..AN ESCAPE FROM THE STRESS OFEVERYDAY LIFE.YOU LEAVE WITH THE MOSTREMARKABLE FEELING OF PEACEANDEN Z.SOMETHING HE SAYS HEDESPERATELY NEEDED WHEN HE BEGANYOGA 15 YEARS AGO, TOHELP DEAL WITH THE DEMANDS OF AJOB IN CHILD PROTECTIVESERVICES."I TOOK THAT JOB VERY SERIOUSLYAND VERY PERSONALLY..SO I INVESTED IN A LOT OF MYSELFINEVERY CASE I WAS ASSIGNED ANDTHERESPONSIBILITY FOR THEPROTECTION OF CHILDREN IS A VERYHEAVY BURDEN TO CARRY YOU ARECONSTANTLY WORRIED ABOUT MAKINGTHE RIGHT DECISION." BRYANT SAYSHOT YOGA NOT ONLYRELIEVED STRESS, BUT IMROPVEDHISSTRENGTH AND FLEXIBILITY.EVENELIMIATNED BACK AND JOINT PAIN.IT'S JUST A FEW REASONS HOTYOGA HAS BECOME A POPULAREXERCISE OVER THE PAST FEWYEARS FOR PEOPLE OF ALL AGES ANDABILITIES..INCLUDI NG ME.IT'S A PRACTICE WHERE I FINDINNER FOCUS AND PEACE."A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL COME OUTAND SAY THEFY EEL AMAZINGRELAXEDI'VE AHERD THE TERM YOGA DAZE-WHERE THEY ARE JUST CALM ANDRELAXED." EMILY ERBE BOUGHT HOTYOGAHOUSE IN MIDLOTHIAN LAST YEARBECAUSE SHE BELIEVES THEBENEFITS OF THE PRACTICE.WHILE ALL FORMS OF YOGA AREBENEFICIAL, HOT YOGA, WHICH ISDONE IN A ROOM HEATED ANYWHEREFROM 80 TO 100 DEGREES..CANALLOW THE BODY TO SAFELY OPENUP.GIVING THE HEART, LUNGS ANDMUSCLES AN EVER GREATERWORKOUT."WE ARE VERY ENCOURAGING BUTWE'RE NOT TOO PUSHY SOMETIMESI TELL PEOPLE IF YOU'RE NOTFEELING IT JUST LAY DOWN, BE INTHE HEAT, LISTEN TO THE MUSIC,LISTEN TO YUOR BREATH."ERBE SAYS FOCUSING ON ONE'SBREATH- IN CONNECTION TOMOVEMENTS INTO DIFFERENTPOSTURES- HAS LONG LASTINGBENEFITS.BOTH PHYSICALLY ANDMENTALLY."THAT THE BIGGEST GAIN FROM HOTYOGA WAS THE MENTAL HEALTHBENEFITS." AND EVEN NOW-RETIRED FROM HISCAREE R,BRYANT SAYS THERE'S NOPLACE HE'D RATHER BE."I WAS SHOCKED THAT I BECAME ASADDICTED TO IT AS I DID.LIKE I SAID, ITREALLY HELPED ME FINISH OUT MY30YEARS OF SERVICE." FOR YOU ARENOT ALONE, I'M TRACYSEARS.IF YOU OR MSOEONE YOU KNOW ISSTRUGGLING WITHMENTAL HEALTH...THERE ARESEVERAL RESOURCES AVAILABLE FORYOU RIGHT NOW.JUST GO TOT WVR DOT COME SLASHYOU ARE NOT ALONE.