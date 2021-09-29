Netflix Acquires Its First Game Developer

Netflix is officially expanding into video games, and has announced the acquisition of its very first game developer.

The streaming giant has partnered with Night School Studio, best known for its debut game, 'Oxenfree.'

The studio is currently working on the game's follow-up, 'Oxenfree II: Lost Signals,' coming to all platforms soon.

Netflix's vice president of game development, Mike Verdu, said the company wants to deliver "exclusive games" to its members.

We’ll continue working with developers around the world and hiring the best talent in the industry to deliver a great collection of exclusive games designed for every kind of gamer and any level of play, Mike Verdu, Netflix VP of Game Development, via NintendoLife.

Night School's founder, Sean Krankel, described the partnership as a "natural pairing." .

According to NintendoLife, Krankel said that Netflix had shown "utmost care" for protecting the studio's culture and creative vision.

Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing.

It felt like both teams came to this conclusion instinctively, Sean Krankel, Night School's founder, via NintendoLife.

It’s a surreal honor to be the first games studio to join Netflix...The Netflix team has shown the utmost care for protecting our studio culture and creative vision, Sean Krankel, Night School's founder, via NintendoLife.

Night School's latest project, 'Oxenfree II: Lost Signals,' is targeting a 2022 release, according to a Switch eShop listing.

