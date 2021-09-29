Give These Handy Household Uses for Coffee a Try

For many, a morning cup of coffee is the only way to start the day.

Aside from being ground and brewed, coffee beans can also be used for a number of household hacks.

Here are six handy uses for coffee around the house.

1.

Home Decor, Coffee plants can be bought and grown indoors like any other houseplant.

2.

Air Freshener, A 2012 study found that caffeinated coffee can wipe out hydrogen sulfide gas, aka raw sewage smell.

3.

Recipe Ingredient, Coffee is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes.

4.

Paint, Coffee is a popular painting medium that some artists utilize.

5.

Cleaning Agent, Use coffee grounds as an abrasive cleaning agent on your dirty pots and pans.

6.

Fertilizer, Coffee contains nitrogen, which is an important nutrient for plants.