Zac Brown Cancels Tour Dates After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Four of the band's Comeback Tour dates have been canceled.

They are Sept.

30 in Clarkston, Michigan, Oct.

1 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Oct.

2 in Syracuse, New York, and Oct.

3 in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Brown made the announcement via social media on Sept.

28.

I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job, Zac Brown, via Twitter.

The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first.

, Zac Brown, via Twitter.

We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so, Zac Brown, via Twitter.

Refunds will be made available.

I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential.

I believe we can all overcome this together, Zac Brown, via Twitter