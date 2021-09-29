WEDDING PLANNER SHARES ‘MOST EFFECTIVE’ WAY TO KEEP PHONES OUT OF YOUR WEDDING PHOTOS

Nothing ruins a wedding photo like dozens of iPhones in the air, all vying for the best Instagram video of the bride and groom.Thankfully, one TikToker shared her hack for keeping phones out of your wedding photos.Claire, the creative director and lead wedding planner behind Grit and Grace Events, discussed the useful tip.... on the brand’s TikTok page, where it has been viewed over 1.4 million times.... on the brand’s TikTok page, where it has been viewed over 1.4 million times.“Do you want people’s phones in all of your wedding pictures?

I’m going to assume no,” she began the viral clip.“Fear not, I have the most effective ways to get people to put their phones away so they’re not in all your wedding pictures”.“First up is a sign like this,” she continued, displaying a sign reading, “We love our photographer.

You will, too.

Put the phone down.

(We mean it.

Love you)”.“the most effective way to do it is ask your officiant to announce [the no photo rule] before the ceremony starts.

Works like a charm.Still, the best life hacks do tend to be the simplest — and the comments section seemed to be a testament to the tip’s effectiveness.“As a wedding officiant, before every wedding I announce it,” commented another.“I cannot stand seeing people’s phones out in the midst of a ceremony”