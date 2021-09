Heat continues; Tracking next chance of rain

Sunshine and mid 80s continues through tomorrow.

The next front comes in Thursday but doesn't do much to current conditions, except being a bit milder by late week in the 79-to-82-degree range.

The dry air is stirring up pollen and raising fire risks.

Tracking the Tropics: A lot to track in the Atlantic but no threats to the U.S. at this time.

We are almost on to our second list of hurricane names.