5 Tips for Setting & Accomplishing Weekly Goals

Setting weekly goals can change your life.

LifeHack offers 5 steps for making the most out of that 168 hours.

1.

Set aside time to reflect.

Take time to reflect on last week and look back at your failures and achievements.

It will help you rank this week’s tasks and set clearer goals to reach more success.

2.

Identify your goals.

Ask yourself what you want to achieve this particular week.

Make sure it’s specific and achievable.

3.

Make a schedule.

By scheduling your goal-reaching tasks, you emphasize how important it is for you to complete them.

This keeps you accountable and motivates you to take action toward your goals.

4.

Don't forget to set reminders.

Set reminders to help yourself accomplish smaller daily steps throughout the week.

5.

Celebrate your success.

Every small step that leads you toward accomplishing your larger goals is worth celebrating.

The most important thing is making progress in the right direction.

It’s not about achieving every single goal you set for yourself.

It’s about continuing even if you don’t succeed at first.