Comic book illustrates dangers of vaping

A team at the University of Kentucky has created a comic book that can be used to teach young students about the harms of vaping.

THE UNIVERSITY OFKENTUCKY .... ISTRYING TO REACHYOUNG PEOPLE ....TO STOP THEM ....BEFORE THEY EVERSTART ..... VAPING.ANGIE:THEY WANT TOSHARE FACTS ANDSTATISTICS TOEDUCATE KIDSABOUT THE HARMSOF THE HABIT.BUT HOW CAN YOUDO THAT...ANDREALLY GETTHROUGH TO ATEEN?

WELL... THEYARE PRESENTINGTHE INFORMATIONTHROUGH ANAPPROACHABLEMEDIUM: A COMICBOOK.

LEX18'SKRISTEN EDWARDSHAS MORE.IN TONIGHT'S BIGSTORY AT 5-30.HIGH SCHOOL.SOPHOMORE YEAR.THAT'S WHEN TREYSCHADTSTARTED VAPING."TREY: IT WASOFFERED TO ME BYAN OLDER FRIENDAND I DIDNT WANTTO LOOK UN COOLOR ANYTHING LIKETHAN AND ITWASN'T LONGAFTER THAT THAT IGOT HOOKED ANDDID NOT KNOWHOW TO QUIT."A COLLEGE SENIORNOW... THE FORMERFOOTBALL PLAYERSAYS HE KNEW HEHAD TO KICK THEHABIT WHEN HESTARTED FEELINGSOME SCARY SIDEEFFECTSTRE "Y:I CANREMEMBER AFTERFOOOTBALLPRATICE ONE DAYTALKING WITHSOME OF MY THERFRIENDS WHOVAPED ON THETEAM AND WEWERE LIKE MANOUR CHESTS AREALL SO TIGHT.STANDUP: SCHADTQUIT VAPING AFTER 2YEARS... AND IT WASTOUGH.

TOOK A LOTOF WILL POWER.NOW HE WANTS TOENCOURAGEYOUNGER KIDS TOAVOID E-CIGSALTOGETHER.

AND ARESEARCH TEAM ATUK IS CREATING THEPERFECT TOOL FORTHAT.

THIS COMICBOOK PRESENTSTHE DANGERS OFE-CIGS.

THE GOAL ISREACH KIDS LIKESCHADT BEREFOTHEY EVEN HAVETHE CHOICE TOSTART VAPING.DR. JOELTHOMPSON "VERYBLUNTL IY: HOPETHEY BECOMESPECTICAL OF THEJUNK THEY SEE ONSOCIAL MEDIABECAUSE THAT'STHE PRIMARYDRIVER OF ALL THEMISINFORMATIONAND NVCOINCINGPEOPEL THATTHINGS THAT AREERY BAD ARE NOTVERY BAD."THE TEAM IS STILLPERFECTING THECOMIC BOOK BASEDON FEEDBACKTHEY'RE GETTING..BUT TEACHERS WHOARE INTERESTEDCAN APPLY TO GET ITIN THE CLASSROOMBY XTNE SPRING.DETAILS ON WHATALL THAT ENTAILSAND THE LINK TOAPPLY IS ONLINE ATLEX18 DOT COM.INLEXINGTON, KRISTENEDWARDS LEX 18NEWS.DIA:WE ARE ENJOYINGA REALLY NICE ..