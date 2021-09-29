Week 4 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Sports Illustrated's senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down how fantasy managers should utilize the wide receivers on their fantasy rosters in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
Sports Illustrated's senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down how fantasy managers should utilize the wide receivers on their fantasy rosters in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
Sports Illustrated's senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down how fantasy managers should utilize the wide receivers on..