Shan Smith And Erika Casupanan On Repping Canada In ‘Survivor’ Season 41

ET Canada catches up with the Canadian castaways from “Survivor” season 41.
Shan Smith and Erika Casupanan are already blazing a trail on the series after helping to lead their tribes to victory during the first episode of the season.
ET Canada catches up with the Canadian castaways from “Survivor” season 41.
Shan Smith and Erika Casupanan are already blazing a trail on the series after helping to lead their tribes to victory during the first episode of the season.
Speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, Canadian "Survivor" contestant Erika Casupanan opens up about the show's efforts to..
While catching up with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, Toronto-born "Survivor" contestant Shan Smith shares what it means to represent..