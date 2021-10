UL Men's Basketball Releases 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

BUILDING... IN ANTICIPATION FORLOUSIANA MEN'S BASKETBALL THISYEAR.

AS THE CAJUNHAS VE ACHANCE TO FIELD THEIR BESTSQUAD... SINCE THEIR 27 WINTEAM IN 2017.U-L... RELEASING THEIR NONCONFERENCE SCHEDULE TODAY...YOUR FIRST CHANCE TO SEE THE NEWLOOK CAJUNS WILL COME NOVEMBER9THAGAINST WEST FLORIDA.

LOUISIANAALSO WILL HAVE SOME MARQUEE ROADGAMES AGAINSPOWET RHOUSES LIKEINDIANA AND HOUSTON.

U-L ISADDING AN INFLUX OF TRANSFERTALENT TO GO WITH RETURNINGSTARTERSLIKE ALL-SUN BELT CENTER THEOAKWUBA.THAT SHOULD ALLOW THE CAJUNS TOBE A SCORING THREAT FROM INSIDEANDOUTSIDE.WE'VE SCRIMMAGED A LOT THISSUMMER.

WE'VE BEEN ABLE TO GET AREALLY GOODBASE FOR OUR SUMMER STATISTICS.IFEEL LIKE SOME GUYS MADE SOMESTRIDES THERE.WE HAVE A CHANCE TO HAVE AREALLY GOOD TEAM FROM THATSTANDPOINT.

THAT ITCAN COME FROM DIFFERENTPOSITIONS.