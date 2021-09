COVID-19 Live Updates 9 p.m.

THE HOUSE PASSED A SIMILIARMEASURE LAST WEEK BUT IT WASATTACHED TO A GOVEMERNNT FUNDINGBILL.SENATE REPUBLICANS BLOCKED IT.THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WILL SHUTDOWN IF CONGRESS CAN’T REACH ANAGREEMENT ON FUNDING BY MIDNHTIGTHURSDAY.THE KANSAS CITY V.A.

WILL WNOOFFER PFIZER BOOSTER SHOTS TOELIGIBLE VETERANS THEIR SPOUSESAND CAREGIVERS.THE BOOSTEISR RECOMMENDED FORPEOPLE 65 AND OLDER AND PEOPLE50 TO 64-YEARS-OLD WITHUNRLDEYING MEDICAL CONDIONS.TIOTHER ADULTS WITH UNDERLYINGMEDICAL CONDITIONS AND THOSE ATAN INCREASED RISK OF COVID CANALSO GET THE BOOST.THE CDC HAS ISSUED AN URGENTHEALTH ADVISORY FOR PREGNANTWOMEN STNGROLY RECOMMENDING THECOVID-19 VACCINE.THEY SAY PREGNANT WOMEN WHO GETTHE VIRUS ARE TWICASE LIKELY TOEND UP IN A HOSPITAL ICU.THEY ALSO HAVE A 70% INCREASEDRISK OF DEATH.THE VIRUS CAN ALSO AFFECT THEUNBORN BABY.-∼ NEXT STORY ∼--