Reaction to a shakeup in leadership at USPS in Maryland

EMAILING... SENDING US MESSAGESON FACEBOOK... ABOUT ALL THEISSUES YOU ARE HAVING WITHYOUR MAIL SINCE THE BEGINNINGOF THE PANDEMIC.

BUT NOWTHERELOCAL LEADERSHIP AND AS WMAR-2NEWS RAY STRICKLAND REPORTSSOME RESIDENTS HOPE THE CHANGEWILL FIX THE PROBLEMS.: Mail deliveryn itheBaltimore region has beenamong the worst in the nationMany people have reported to usthat there mail has beendelayed or just stoppedshowing up entirely But nowwith two new leaders at USPSin Maryland, some are hopingmail service will improve.Niall Oshare of troubles with USSPmail delivery.“A letter wasmailed to me from HoustonTexas and I cereived it 76days later.“ He says mailservice has slowly gottenbetter, but he says itnot reliable.“Itto use UPs much more forimportant papers“Oone of countless people acrsosthe Baltimore region who havereported issues in maildelivery From delays to mlaisuch as bills and medicationsnot showing up at all“youcanprimary form of documentdelivery not working“ Now,change is coming with two newUSPS leaders in the Baltimorarea.

Congressman DutchRuppersberger says USPS hashired a new postmasteofrBaltimore as well as a newdistrict manag oerf Maryland.In a statement, thecongressman called it“WelcomeNew” while going on to say“The dire situation demandsfresh faces and ideas, ntomore bureaucracy” The shakeupin leadership comes while 6post officesn ithe Baltimoreregion are currently underaudit by the Postal ServeicInspector General.“Half thesolution to a problem isrecognizing that thereproblem Ocautiously optimistic thechange in leadership will helpsolve the Postal Serviceproblems“The system needsmore than a bandaid it needsactive management that willhelp the peploe that want toprovide the service provithe servic“ LL TAG And theresults from that audit of thesix post offices includingthis one in Parkville areexpected to be relead senextmonth Reporting in ParkvilleRay strickland WMAR-2 NewsTHE MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OFHUMAN SERVICES SAYS THE