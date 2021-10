Mercy Hospital of Buffalo's ambulance diversion has an impact beyond the city

BUT ASNATALIE FAHMY REPORTS -- THEEFFECTS COULD BE FELT ACROSSWESTERN NEW YORK."ITS DEFINITELY GOING TO BE ANIMPACT ON THE WHOLE HEALTHSYSTEM ACROSS WESTERN NEWYORK." MERCY HOSPITAL OFBUFFALO'S DECISION TO DIVERTAMBULANCES HAS AN IMPACTBEYOND THE CITY.

"WE FORESAWTHAT A DIVERSION COULD BEPOSSIBLE SO GIVEN THAT IT CAMEA LITTLE EARLIER WASN'T A HUGESHOCK." THE AMBULANCEDIVERGENCE IS ONE OF MANYSERVICES MERCY ASS TEMPORALLYSUSPENDED AHEAD OF A POTENTIALSTRIKE ON FRIDAY.

THIS LEAVESMANY EMERGENCY MANAGERS ACROSSWESTERN NEW YORK CONCERNED."WE DON'T KNOW HOW LONG THISDIVERSION WILL BE, ON TOP OFTHAT WHAT OTHER IMPACTS WILLIT HAVE AT OTHER FACILITIES."STAND UP: EVEN WITH THEDIVERGENCE BEING EXPECTED,EMERGENCY RESPONDERS HERE INWARSAW DEPEND ON BUFFALO CITYHOSPITALS, SPECIFICALLY MERCY,FOR PATIENTS WHO HAVE STROKESOR CARDIAC ISSUES.

"ITS JUSTALL AROUND IMPACTS EVERYONE,IT STARTS WITH THE HEALTHSYSTEM AND FUNNELS DOWN TOEMS." ONCE SOMEONE IS INTRANSPORT TO BUFFALO, THEYWILL HAVE TO GO TO ECMC ORBUFFALO GENERAL IF MERCYHOSPITAL CAN NOT ACCEPT THEM.THAT COULD RESULT IN A DRIVETHAT IS 15 TO 20 MINUTESLONGER.

"A POTENTIAL FORIMPACTS OF THE PATIENT CAREWITH THAT ADDED TRANSPORTTIME." A REGISTERED NURSE ATMERCY SAYS IN A STATEMENTTHESE DISRUPTIONS FALL ON THEHOSPITAL SYSTEM.

SHE SAYS THEYKNOW A STRIKE WILL CAUSE ADISRUPTION.

BUT UNION MEMBERSFEEL THEY MUST STAND UP FORTHE COMMUNITY AND LEVEL OFCARE AND SAFETY THEY DESERVE."WE HAVE TO BE PREPARED THATTHIS ISN'T GOING TO BE THEFIRST HOSPITAL EFFECTED BYTHIS." NATALIE FAHMY, 7EWN.THE WYOMING COUNTY OFFICE OFEMERGENCY SERVICES SAYS THEYSEND ABOUT 10 PATIENTS TOMERCY HOSPITAL EVERY MONTH.WESTERN NEW YORK'S TWO LARGEAMBULANCE PROVIDERS AREPATIENTS TO MERCY HOSPITALEVERY MONTH.