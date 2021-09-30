Keen on Kin Hoi - Yummy! Places

Kin Hoi is a Singaporean brand that is synonymous with Thai-styled marinated cockles.

After all, the word “Kin Hoi” literally translated so “eat shellfish”. Since inception, the shop has adopted various methods in ensuring food safety and cleanliness in their processing.

They have also introduced new menu items that are cooked by their kitchen staff from Thailand for a truly authentic Thai taste. What do Yummy!

Producers Bruce and Stephanie think about their new menu?

