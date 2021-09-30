2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S with Gradient Package in Blue Driving Video

Volkswagen of America, Inc., is pleased to announce another round of fuel economy figures for the 2021 ID.4 electric SUV.
The ID.4 AWD Pro has an EPA-estimated 249 miles of range on a full charge and the AWD Pro S has an EPA-estimated 240 miles of range on a full charge.
The ID.4 Pro rear-wheel-drive previously received an EPA-estimated range of 260 miles on a full charge, while Pro S rear-wheel-drive was rated at an EPA-estimated 250 miles of range on a full charge.
The EPA-estimated fuel economy for ID.4 AWD Pro is 102 MPGe in city driving; 90 MPGe in highway driving, and 97 MPGe in combined city/highway driving.
The EPA-estimated fuel economy for the AWD Pro S is 98 MPGe in city driving; 88 MPGe in highway driving, and 93 MPGe in combined city/highway driving.
The AWD ID.4 models offer an 82kWh (gross) battery along with a permanent-magnet synchronous motor in the rear and an asynchronous motor in the front offering a combined maximum 295 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque.
At a public DC fast-charging station, with 125 kW charging, the ID.4 can go from five to 80 percent charged in about 38 minutes.