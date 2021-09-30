Local health departments begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

The COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is rolling out in metro Detroit.
Those who are eligible now have an abundance of options with the city of Detroit and county health departments offering a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
