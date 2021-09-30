This Day in History: James Dean Dies in a Car Accident

September 30, 1955.

A racing enthusiast, James Dean was killed on a stretch of California highway when the Porsche Spyder he was driving collided with another car.

Of the three films Dean made during his career, only 'East of Eden' had been released when he died.

He was just 24 years old.

When 'Rebel Without a Cause' was released a month later, Dean's icon status was solidified.

Dean's approach to acting would influence generations of actors that followed.

He is buried in Fairmont, ID, less than a mile away from the farm where he was raised by his aunt and uncle