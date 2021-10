Three generations work on writing project Three generations of Tucson men are collaborating on a book.

FAMILY CAM--E TOGETHER TOWRITE A BOOK.

SCOTTPETERSON--- HIS FATHER JEFF---AND GRANDFATHER 'VAL'-- ALLCONTRIBUTED TO SCOTT'S NEWBOOK-- "ON THE WILD SIDE: INTHE HEAT OF ARIZONA." THEFICTIONAL BOOK IS ABOUTALASKAN HKIUSES STRANDED INARIZONA.

VAL WAS A WRITERYEARS AGO AND JEFF WAS A U-SAIR FORCE PILOT INAFGHANISTAN.

THEY BROUGHTTHEIR EXPERIENCES TOGETHER TOHELP PUBLISH THEIR BOOK.

"IFELT PROUD WITH WHAT IACCOMPLISHED AND WITH THE HELPOF MY DAD AND MY GRANDPA ITSKIND OF THE LEGACY OF OURFAMILY.

IT MAKES ME PROUD.

ITMAKES FEEL GOOD ABOUT ETHTHINGS I MAY HAVE DONE TO HELPCONTRIBUTE TO THAT".

IF YOUWANT TO READ ITOU YRSELF...COPIES ARE AVAILABLE ON AMAZON-- BARNES AND NLEOB -- ANDBOOKS A MILLION.