Dow Movers: BA, MRK

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%.
Year to date, Merck has lost about 1.8% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 0.8%.
Boeing is showing a gain of 4.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 0.6%, and Microsoft, trading up 0.9% on the day.
