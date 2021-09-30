Skip to main content
Dow Movers: BA, MRK

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%.

Year to date, Merck has lost about 1.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 0.8%.

Boeing is showing a gain of 4.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 0.6%, and Microsoft, trading up 0.9% on the day.

