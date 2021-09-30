Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, PAYX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Paychex topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%.

Year to date, Paychex registers a 22.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 3.1%.

Dollar Tree is lower by about 9.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores, trading down 2.5%, and NetEase, trading up 4.8% on the day.