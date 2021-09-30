Paris Fashion Week roars back to life after pandemic disruption

Masks may still be the crucial accessory, but the fashion week roared back to life with live runway shows after the coronavirus pandemic had reduced it to a virtual stage last time around.
Masks may still be the crucial accessory, but the fashion week roared back to life with live runway shows after the coronavirus pandemic had reduced it to a virtual stage last time around.
PARIS (AP) — Paris Fashion Week roared into its second full day Wednesday -- in shows that spanned grassy fields, gilded salons..