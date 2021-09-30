Sotomayor: There's going to be a lot of disappointment in the law

Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks out on the Texas abortion bill and how a “majority of Justices gave opted to bury their heads in the sand.” Supreme Court reporter Ariane de Vogue reports.
Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks out on the Texas abortion bill and how a “majority of Justices gave opted to bury their heads in the sand.” Supreme Court reporter Ariane de Vogue reports.
"I can't change Texas's law, but you can," Sotomayor said of a recently enacted Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of..
"I can't change Texas's law, but you can," Sotomayor said of a recently enacted Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of..