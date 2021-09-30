Mark Hoppus Says His Cancer Is Gone

Mark Hoppus Says , His Cancer Is Gone.

In June, Hoppus announced that he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

He later revealed that it was Stage 4 lymphoma.

The cancer isn’t bone-related, it’s blood-related.

My blood’s trying to kill me, Mark Hoppus, via YouTube.

My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four parts of my body, Mark Hoppus, via YouTube.

But on Sept.

29, the Blink-182 singer and bassist took to Instagram to share some good news.

.

But on Sept.

29, the Blink-182 singer and bassist took to Instagram to share some good news.

.

But on Sept.

29, the Blink-182 singer and bassist took to Instagram to share some good news.

.

Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!, Mark Hoppus, via Instagram.

Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love, Mark Hoppus, via Instagram.

Hoppus said it will still take "until the end of the year to get back to normal," and he has to get scans every six months.

Today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed, Mark Hoppus, via Instagram