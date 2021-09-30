Skateboarders Try to Keep Up With Trapeze Artists

The shoe is on the other foot as we challenge a group of skateboarder to try to keep up with professional trapeze artists.

Can AJ help Eunice feel like a 'beautiful banana' on the low swing bar?

Can our trapeze artists convince the skaters to land on their backs?

Why do trapeze artists use chalks on their hands and arms?

What happens when these boarders put all their new skills together?

These amazing athletes take on the ultimate test to show us if they can adapt to new skills to try to keep up is the high-flying world of trapeze arts.