Kanye West Drops Fleet of Yeezy Gap Hoodies

A countdown on the Yeezy Gap site briefly resulted in an error message... ... before displaying the new hoodies.

The line is being marketed as the Perfect Hoodie.

They come in six colors.

With each one costing $90.

According to 'Bloomberg,' all adult sizes large and above were marked as “sold out” hours after launch.

The new line is the latest rollout of the collaboration between Gap and Kanye West.

The previous debut of the round jacket made a significant impact on the Gap brand.

We’ve had a much younger customer.

We’ve had 75 percent of those customers being new to the Gap brand, CEO Sonia Syngal, via Complex.

The controversial recording artist announced his collaboration with Gap last year.

At the time, Gap stated that West was "poised to disrupt retail.".

We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, ... , Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand, via Complex.

... building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership, Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand, via Complex.

Since the collaboration began, Gap has reported a significant rebound in sales