Rep. Khanna Slams Sen. Sinema for Lack of Support for Biden Agenda

‘It’s important for people to realize this: This is not progressives vs.

Moderates.

This is the entire Democratic Party and Joe Biden vs.

Kyrsten Sinema’ — Progressive Rep.

Ro Khanna laid into his Democratic colleague over her continued lack of support for Democrats’ $3.5T reconciliation package.

