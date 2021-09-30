Senate Expected to Approve Last-Minute Deal to Avoid Government Shutdown

Senate Expected to Approve, Last-Minute Deal to Avoid, Government Shutdown.

On September 30, the Senate is scheduled to vote on a deal reached late the night before that would avoid a government shutdown.

.

On September 30, the Senate is scheduled to vote on a deal reached late the night before that would avoid a government shutdown.

.

ABC News reports that the deal was reached with just hours left, averting a potential crisis.

.

Senators are reportedly expected to approve a temporary funding bill that would delay a shutdown until December 3.

The last thing the apparent American people need is for the government to grind to a halt, Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, via statement.

According to ABC News, the temporary measure does not include raising the nation's debt ceiling.

What Republicans laid out all along was a clean continuing resolution without the poison pill of a debt limit increase.

That's exactly what we'll pass today, Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader, via ABC News.

What Republicans laid out all along was a clean continuing resolution without the poison pill of a debt limit increase.

That's exactly what we'll pass today, Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader, via ABC News.

ABC News reports that Schumer said Republicans, "should realize that a default on the national debt would be even worse.".

If approved by the Senate, the temporary measure will return to the House, where it is expected to be passed before it ends up on President Joe Biden's desk.

.

If approved by the Senate, the temporary measure will return to the House, where it is expected to be passed before it ends up on President Joe Biden's desk.

.

ABC News points out that with little time remaining before the deadline, it remains possible that the government will briefly shut down before the measure takes effect.