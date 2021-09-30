Belarusian president dismisses reports of widespread abuse

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has refused to apologize for the widespread human rights violations in the country since his disputed re-election last year in an exclusive interview with CNN’s Matthew Chance.
