Women advised not to get in car with lone male officers

The Metropolitan Police’s former chief superintendent has advised women not to get into a car with a lone male police officer – even if they show their warrant card – following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Dal Babu said: "Women will be asking the question, should I get into a car if I'm approached by a police officer who shows their warrant card?

My advice would be no.

You need to ask for a female officer to come along.

You need to make sure there is another officer there.” Report by Buseld.

