Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dakota Johnson Premiere 'The Lost Daughter' At New York Film Festival

While attending the premiere of her film "The Lost Daughter" at the New York Film Festival, first-time director Maggie Gyllenhaal explained why she didn't "spend too much time obsessing" over who anonymous Italian writer Elena Ferrante really is.

The film is based on a novel by the mysterious author, who's true identity has never been discovered, and stars Dakota Johnson, Olivia Colman and Gyllenhaal's husband Peter Sarsgaard.