New mom enraged by husband’s decision to become a ‘stay-at-home dad’

A husband is at a standstill with his wife because he wants to be a stay-at-home dad.He shared the dilemma on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.His wife has been a stay-at-home mom for three years after recovering from a difficult pregnancy.But the father feels it's his turn to be home, while his wife works."She however is against the idea because she feels it will be harder for her to find a job now to support both of us successfully," he said."I want to spend just as much time with my child and it's not fair that she gets to be the super mom and I be the absentee father due to working overtime every day to support the family financially".People weighed in on the couple's difficult situation."Y’all are going to have to come to some sort of compromise on the work thing to keep the family afloat," a user posted