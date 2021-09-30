A Million Little Things S04E03 Game Night

A Million Little Things 4x03 "Game Night" Season 4 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - When the girls decide to throw Katherine a celebratory divorce party, the guys get together to watch the hockey game and distract Eddie.

Maggie is blindsided by some news, while Sophie is forced to stand her ground.

Eddie helps Theo with a romantic gesture for a new crush and stumbles into someone from his past.

“A Million Little Things” airs Wednesday, October 6th on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.