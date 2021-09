Craftopia Season 2

Craftopia Season 2 Trailer HD - Get ready for Season 2 of Craftopia, hosted by YouTube crafter LaurDIY!

Halloween and holiday themed, follow along as these master crafters compete in “Quick Craft” and “Master” challenges designed to dream big and build bigger.

Who can create the most complex and visually stunning crafts and be crowned champion?

