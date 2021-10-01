New video reveals what Gabby Petito told police

As the Moab City Police Department released more video of Gabby Petito from an August 12 traffic stop, the FBI returned to Brian Laundrie’s family home in North Port, Florida, amid the ongoing search for him.
CNN’s Leyla Santiago reports.
A new police recording revealed cops at the scene of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s dispute knew about the 911 call.