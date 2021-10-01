FIREHEART Movie

FIREHEART Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Ever since she was a child, Georgia Nolan has had only one dream: to become a fireman, just like her father.

Unfortunately, in New York City in 1930, women are not allowed to be firemen.

But, when the city's firemen begin to disappear in a series of mysterious fires at Broadway theatres, Georgia sees a golden opportunity.

She disguises herself as "Joe," an awkward young man, and joins the team of improvised firemen in charge of stopping the arsonist.

Georgia must preserve her false identity at all costs, especially since her father will be in charge of this high-risk investigation.

Starring Olivia Cooke, Kenneth Branagh, and William Shatner, FIREHEART is a heartfelt comedy about teamwork, family, and having the courage to pursue your dreams.