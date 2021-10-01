daFUNdamentals Season 1

DaFUNdamentals Season 1 Trailer HD - Solomon Ward, born with a rare neurological disorder that causes slight autism, wrote a song for his dad, Award-winning director Jon Ward, entitled “The Buddy Song”.

Jon took the song and, for Solomon’s birthday, reached out to Grammy Award-winning songwriter Randall Crawford to turn “The Buddy Song” into a full-fledged song.

Led by the Spirit, the two turned one special piece into a complete series, “daFundamentals”, which teaches mathematics, science, history, and life lessons.

Directed by Jon Ward Starring Emille Crawford, Randall Crawford, Jon Ward