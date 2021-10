Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome Movie

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Mel Gibson and Tina Turner star in the third film of the Mad Max series.Max stumbles onto a desert city in the post-apocalyptic world that is built on the principle of unbridled, cutthroat capitalism where anything--even a human life--can be bartered.

Caught in a power struggle between the city's two rulers, Max breaks the one inviolable rule of a city with no other rules when he refuses to kill.