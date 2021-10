Maya and the Three s01 Trailer

Maya and the Three s01 Trailer - Multiply your courage, by the power of three on an epic journey to save a fantastical world.

Three outcasts from three distant lands, Chimi (The Skull Warrior), Rico (The Rooster Wizard) and Picchu (The Puma Barbarian) will join Maya (The Eagle Warrior) on her mighty quest to stop Lord Mictlan (The god of war) and fulfill an ancient prophecy.

Maya and the Three begins October 22 only on Netflix.