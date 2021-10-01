PROTOTYPE Movie

PROTOTYPE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the near future, life-like androids with artificial intelligence have been created to help people with menial household tasks.

The prototype, ONE, was created by engineer Roger Marshall and tested by his family.

It has proven to be popular but flawed.

Roger has been working on a new model, TWO, whose improved features show promise of its super-human abilities.

As tensions rise between Roger and his wife, the androids malfunction and the lives of the whole family are soon in danger of TWO's sinister plans.

Directed by : Jack Peter Mundy Cast : Danielle Scott, Andrew Rolfe, Stephanie Lodge, Jamie Robertson