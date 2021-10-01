Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT's Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Rain chances down for friday andsaturday, A mix of sun and clouds.

I'mgonna start off friday with maybe alittle fog and low clouds, but the sunwill break through 87 middle and uppereighties for saturday.

Just a slimchance of a late day shower.

Uh, frontwill be approaching sunday into monday.So right chances go up behind thatfront.

You can see temperaturescomfortable and the state fair arrivesnext week.Yeah, yeah.