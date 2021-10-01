Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT's Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
16 WAPT's Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
Rain chances down for friday andsaturday, A mix of sun and clouds.
I'mgonna start off friday with maybe alittle fog and low clouds, but the sunwill break through 87 middle and uppereighties for saturday.
Just a slimchance of a late day shower.
Uh, frontwill be approaching sunday into monday.So right chances go up behind thatfront.
You can see temperaturescomfortable and the state fair arrivesnext week.Yeah, yeah.
Scattered showers continue today, and a few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s the rest of the..
ANTARCTICA — As melting ice in Antarctica exposes land beneath it, the chain of processes set off may be capable of causing the..