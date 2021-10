Suspected Human Remains Found in Lafayette Parish

WORK IS UNDERWAY TO IDENTIFYWHAT ARE BELIEVED TO BE HUMANREMAINS FOUND ON A PROPERTY INLAFAYETTE PARISH.DEPUTIES WERE CALLED TO BURBANKROAD, AN AREA OF THE PARISHSOUTH WEST OF DUSON.

THREE'SON THE STREET-- VICTOR JORGES--HAS MORE ON THEQUESTIONS SURROUNDINTHG ESUSPICIOUS DISCOVERY, VIORCTVICTOR ON CAM LAFAYETTE PARISHSHERIFF'S OFFICE RECEIVED A CALLAROUND 10:30 ON THURSDAY MORNINGABOUT SUSPECTEDHUMAN REMAINS IN A BURN PILE.AND NOW NEIGHBORS TELLE, MTHEY'RE AFRAIDFOR THEIR SAFETY.

SOT GLENDAWILTZ / NEIGHBOR " IF SOMEBODYDID SOME HARTOMSOMEONE NEXTDOOR TO YOU, I MEAN,WHO KNOWS... IT COUD'VE BEEN ONEOF US.

SI OAM A LITTLE WORRIED NOW."HOURS AFTER THE SCENE WASCLEARED--YOU CAN STILL SEE CRIME SCENETAPE ON THIS PROPERTY-- WHEREDEPUTIES WERCALLED THURSDAY MORNINGWONDERING WHAT'S GOING ON, ANDHOPE EVERYTHING IS OKAY."GLENDA WILTZ LIVES NEXT DOOR TOTHE PROPERTY.YOU CAN STILL SEE A PILE OFASHES, JUST FEET FROM THE HOME."I'M STILL IN SHOCK.UNTIL IACTUALLY HEAR, THEY REALLY SAYATTHWHAT IT REALLY IS, IT'S KINDASCARY."VIC ON CAM LPSO AND THLAFAYETTE PARISHCORONER'S OFFICE ARE WORKING TODETERMINE A CAUSE OF DEATH ANDIDENTIFY THE SUSPECTED HUMANREMAINS.

