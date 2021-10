ROB'S WEATHER FORECAST PART 1 10PM 9-30-2021

AFTER ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERSAND STORMS ACROSS THE AREATODAY,EXPECT ACTIVITY TO SETTLE DOWNLATER THIS EVENING.CHECK OUT SOME OF THESE PRETTYIMPRESSIVE DOPPLER RAINESTIMATES INNORTHERN EVANGELINE PARISH FROMTHE SLOW-MOVING STORMSTHURSDAY MORNING.

MOSTLY CLOUDYSKS WIIELL BE IN PLACE THROUGHTHE OVERNIGHT PERIOD ASTEMPERATURES DROP INTO THE LEROW70S.

THE PATTERN WILL REMAINRATHER SIMILAR HEADING INTOFRIDAY.

AN UPPER-LEVELDISTURBANCE OFF TO OUR WEST WILLCONTINUE TO SUPPLYATMOSPHERIC LIFT ACROSS THEREGION, AND AS THAT INTERACTSWITHTROPICAL MOISTURE AT THESURFACE, IT GIVES US THE CHANCETO SEE SCATTERSHOWERS AND STORMS. WE'LL HOLDRAIN CHANCES IN THE 50- 60%RANGE.

60-70ON% THOSE RAINCHANCES THROUGH THE WEEKEND ASTHE PATTERN REMAINS RELATIVELYACTIVE.

KEEP IN MIND THAT ANYADDITIONAL RAINFALL IN AREASTHAT HAVE ALREADY PICKED UPSEVERAL INCHES COULD LEAD TOSOME LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODINGISSUES HOWEVER, A COOL FRONTWILL PUSH THROUGH THE AREA ONMONDAY AND THAT WILL SHAKE UPTHE PATTERN BY USHERING IN SOMEDRIER, MORE COMFORTABLE WEATHERFOR THE REST OF NEXT WEEK ANDINTO THE FOLLOWING WEEKEND.WE'LL BE TALKING LOWS IN THE 60SWITH AFTERNOON HIGHS IN THELOWER 80S UNDER MOSTLY SUNNYSKIES.

HAVE A GOOD ONE!TROPICS AND THEN WE WERE DOWNTO TWO IN THE TROPICS: MAJORHURRICANE SAM AND TROPICAL STORMVICTOR.

BUT WITH THAT, THEREREMAINS JUST ONE NAME LEFT ONTHE LIST.

THEREAFTER, A NEWSUPPLEMENTAL LIST BE BROUGHT INTO REPLACE THE GREEK ALPHABET.BOTH OF THESE CURRENT STORMSWILL REMAIN OUT IN THE OPENATLANTIC AND NOT BE THREAT TOLAND.

WE CONTINUE TO NOT SEEANY PENDING THREATS TO THE GULFOVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS.

