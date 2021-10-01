Sardar Udham Trailer Launch LIVE Update: Grand Decoration At The Venue | Vicky Kaushal
Sardar Udham Trailer Launch LIVE Update: Grand Decoration At The Venue | Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal Starrer Sardar Udham to Premiere Worldwide On Amazon Prime Video, This Dussehra, on 16th October.

Ahead of the trailer release today, We present to you the venue and the grand decor.