Kangana Ranaut ANGRY On Bollywood Mafia After Thalaivii's Success
Actress Kangana Ranaut is usually seen slamming Bollywood by calling it a mafia.

Now that her latest film ‘Thalaivii’ is finally available for all to watch, she urges the same ‘Bollywood mafia’ to rise above petty emotions and appreciate art.