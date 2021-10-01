Rolls-Royce announces first fully electric motor car named ‘Spectre’

CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, announces Rolls-Royce's first fully electric car Finished product will come to market in Q4 2023 New product named ‘Spectre’ Electric Rolls-Royce fulfils the 1900 prophecy of the marque’s founder, Charles Rolls A promise kept by CEO, who pledged to bring an electric car to market this decade Global testing will cover 2.5 million kilometres – a simulation of 400 years of use By 2030 all Rolls-Royce products will be fully electric Spectre underpinned by Rolls-Royce’s own spaceframe architecture